Chubby And The Gang unleash new EP Labour Of Love

London punks Chubby And The Gang have shared the three track EP Labour Of Love alongside a new video for lead single Who Loves Ya? (Coup d’état)

Chubby And The Gang
Chubby And The Gang have released their new EP, Labour Of Love, comprised of three tracks.

Alongside the release, the London punks have shared a new music video for the lead single Who Loves Ya? (Coup d’état), edited by their tour manager. 

On top of the aforementioned track, Labour Of Love includes Twice Shy – a song about being unsure of new relationships after being hurt in the past – and Ain’t There No One?

The lovelorn EP became available on all major streaming platforms on Valentine's Day, February 14. According to frontman Charlie Manning Walker, Who Loves Ya (Coup d’état) explores “all the angles of love. Warts and all.

"Quite often it’s not such a smooth experience" he continues. "Can often feel scary and insane. So I wanted to write a bubblegum song about it but show the duality of the emotion.” 

In other news, Chubby And The Gang will be setting off on a UK tour on March 19, starting off in Southampton. Tickets for the run are available to purchase on their website.

Check out the tour dates below and watch the video for Who Loves Ya? (Coup d’état).

Chubby and The Gang’s 2022 UK tour

Mar 19: Southampton 1865 
Mar 20: Nottingham Rock City 
Mar 22: Dublin Olympia 
Mar 23: Belfast Limelight 2 
Mar 24: Glasgow Galvanizers 
Mar 25: Newcastle Boiler Room 
Mar 26: Manchester Academy 
Mar 27: Leeds Stylus 
Mar 28: Bristol Academy 
Mar 29: Brighton Chalk 
Mar 30: London Electric Brixton 
Mar 31: London Electric Brixton 
Jun 11: London Wide Awake
Jun 21: Southampton Joiners
Jun 23: Exeter Cavern
Jul 09: Cheltenham 2000trees

