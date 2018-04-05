Chris Squire On The Cover Of The New Issue Of Prog, On Sale Today

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. We feature Chris Squire on the cover, with an in depth look at his legendary 1975 solo album Fish Out Of Water. Plus we celebrate 50 years of prog legends Yes with exclusive new interviews with Jon Anderson, Steve Howe, Alan White, Rick Wakeman, Trevor Rabin, Tony Kaye, Trevor Horn, Geoff Dwones and more. Plus, as an extra treat for Yes fans, there's an exclusive extended mix of Peter Banks' Endless Journey on the cover CD.

Also in Prog 86...

Al Di Meola - the fusion legend discusses his epic career from Return To Forever right up to today.

Kino - the new prog supergroup discuss their return with Radio Voltaire.

Auri - the new outfit featuring Nightwish members Troy Donockley and Tuomas Holopainen talk about their new work.

Legend Of The Seagullmen - members of Tool, Mastodon and more join forces.

Oceans Of Slumber - the Texan prog metallers get personal on their latest album.

Between The Buried And Me - the US prog metal outfit discuss part one of two concept albums they're releasing this year.

Rob Reed - the Magenta mainman takes his Sanctuary project to the next level.

The Osiris Club - occult-inspired London proggers open up as they ditch the masks.

Galahad - a new line up but the classic Galahad sound with their new album.

Space Rocks - a look at the new music and science venture that's happening later this month.

Trinity III - all you need to know about next month's charity prog event.

Dave Bainbridge - the Celestial Fire and Lifesigns multi-instrumentalist discuses his prog world.

Plus live and album reviews from TesseracT, Steven Wilson, A Perfect Circle, Marillion, Lazuli, Ihsahn, Mike Oldfield, Steve Hackett, Amplifier and more...

And Peter Banks, Flutatious, John Holden, Sonar and more on the CD.

You can buy the latest issue here.

Or use our store finder to find your nearest stockist.