Spedding to play Sharks show for Andy Fraser

Chris Spedding will play a one-off show in London next month, in tribute to late bandmate Andy Fraser.

Guitarist Spedding formed Sharks with the Free bassist in 1972 but they split two years later. The pair played a number of shows together in 2013, before Fraser’s death in March this year.

Spedding, who played his first London show in 10 years in January, will perform at Nell’s Jazz And Blues, West Kensington, on October 16.

He’ll be joined by former Sharks singer Steve ‘Snips’ Parsons and later keyboardist Nick Judd, and they’ll play a selection of the band’s tracks together. Tickets are on sale now.

Spedding released 13th solo album Joyland this year, featuring guest spots from Arthur Brown, Bryan Ferry, Johnny Marr and Glen Matlock. He launches a European tour in November:

Nov 27: Rotterdam SUR, Netherlands

Nov 28: Kortijk Den Trap, Belgium

Nov 30: Malmo Folk A Rock, Sweden

Dec 01: Hamburg Rock Cafe, Germany

Dec 02: Vevriers Spirit Of 66, Belgium

Dec 04: Berlin Wild At Heart, Germany

Dec 05: Habach Village, Germany

Dec 06: Koln Yard Club, Germany

Dec 07: Bremen Meisenfrei, Germany

