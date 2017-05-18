Music world pays tribute to Chris Cornell

This story will be updated regularly as more tributes come in.

Aerosmith and Metallica are among the latest artists to pay tribute to late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.

At Aerosmith’s weekend show at Batumi in Georgia, Black Hole Sun was played over the PA system while images of Cornell were shown on both sides of the stage.

Vocalist Steven Tyler then dedicated their performance of Dream On to Cornell.

Over the weekend, during Metallica’s concert at Foxboro’s Gillette Stadium, Robert Trujillo incorporated Black Hole Sun into his bass solo, while Ryan Adams also played the Superunknown classic during his set at the Civic Theatre in Auckland, New Zealand, on Saturday evening. Heart’s Ann Wilson also performed the track on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Living Colour also paid tribute to the late singer and guitarist by performing Blow Up The Outside World during their show at Perth’s Astor Theatre.

All the clips can be seen below.

Cornell was found dead in his Detroit hotel room on Wednesday night, with the coroner’s office ruling his death as “suicide by hanging.”

His family have since disputed the findings, saying he had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken a higher dosage than prescribed which could have affected his actions.

Tributes have poured in since Cornell’s death came to light from all corners of the music world.

His Audioslave band mate Tom Morello posted a tribute to his friend on Facebook, saying he was devastated at the news.

Morello says: “I love you, brother. Thank you for your friendship and your humour and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent. It was a great honour to know you as a friend and as a band mate.

“I am devastated and deeply saddened that you are gone dear friend, but your unbridled rock power, delicate haunting melodies and the memory of your smile are with us forever.

“Your beautiful voice and beautiful self will always be in my heart. God bless you and your family.”

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry posted a picture of himself with Cornell on Twitter with the caption: “Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest in peace.”

Rush posted a series of tweets upon hearing the news, saying: “This is shocking and terribly sad news. Chris Cornell was not only an amazing musician but also a generous spirit that will be sorely missed.

“Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog, Audioslave, solo. What a voice. What a body of work. Our thoughts are with his family, bandmates, friends and fans. Truly heartbreaking.”

Megadeth paid tribute to Cornell at their show in Tokyo by playing a cover of Soundgarden’s Outshined with guitarist and vocalist Dave Mustaine saying the world had lost “one of the most beautiful voices in rock.”

Stone Sour also played Outshined during their set at Rock On The Range in Columbus on Thursday evening, with frontman Corey Taylor telling the crowd that they learned the song yesterday so they could honour Cornell.

Other artists to pay tribute to the vocalist and guitarist include Dave Navarro, Mark Tremonti, Jimmy Page, Paul Stanley, Scott Ian, Sebastian Bach, Gavin Rossdale, Billy Idol, Lzzy Hale, Brad Wilk, Courtney Love, Chuck D, Chester Bennington, Duff McKagan and Slash.

Cornell will be buried at a private ceremony on Friday at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, according to attorney Kirk Pasich.

