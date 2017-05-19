Watch Chris Cornell’s final performance with Soundgarden

Video footage has emerged showing Chris Cornell’s final performance with Soundgarden at Detroit’s Fox Theatre on Wednesday night.

Following the show, the 52-year-old frontman took his own life at his hotel, with the coroner confirming last night that the cause of death was suicide by hanging.

The band’s 19-track set consisted of classic songs including Spoonman, Outshined, Black Hole Sun, Jesus Christ Pose and Rusty Cage, with some of the night’s moments caught on video by fans.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late singer from all corners of the rock world – with Alice Cooper among the latest to recognise Cornell’s legacy.

He says: “Chris Cornell, in our circle, was known as ‘The Voice’ because he had the best voice in rock and roll.

“I was lucky enough to write and record two songs with him. His death comes as a total shock to all of us. Black Hole Sun will live on as a classic, and his is a true legacy of rock and roll.”

Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson also paid tribute to the Cornell on Facebook.

Ann says: “It’s important now to keep thoughts of Chris positive. He is on his way. We loved him well, now wish him well on his journey. He was and is a beautiful soul.”

Nancy adds: “No one is ever prepared to hear about a death in the family. And today Chris Cornell my brother from my Seattle music family is gone. I thought his voice would forever grace the world of music. Devastating.”

Celebrating the genius of Chris Cornell