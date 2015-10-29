Chip Z’Nuff releases Sunshine video

Chip Z’Nuff has released a video for his track Sunshine.

It’s taken from the Enuff Z’Nuff man’s debut solo album entitled Strange Time, released earlier this year via Deadline Music.

Z’Nuff said of the album: “It’s a stoner rock record. What I have with Enuff Z’Nuff is special but this is a labour of love.

“I started these songs while going through every type of hard time – family, finances, relationships – and found moments of clarity while writing.”

Strange Time came bundled with a five-track bonus disc featuring former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler and also featured guest contributions from Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander, Missing Persons frontwoman Dale Bozzio and Biff Butler – the son of Black Sabbath bassist Geezer.