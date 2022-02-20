Children Of The Sün stream new single Leaves

Swedish retro rockers Children Of The Sün have streamed their latest single Leaves, which you can listen to below. It's taken from the sextet's upcoming second album Roots, which will be released through The Sign Records on March 18.

"Leaves is about feeling stuck in unstable love that comes and goes as it pleases," the band explain. "It has come to the point where you have to let go to save yourself. The falling autumn leaves are a symbol for volatility."

Roots will be available on dark yellow vinyl (limited to 500 copies), purple vinyl (limited to 500 copies) as a CD digipak and as a digital album. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Roots.

(Image credit: The Sign Records)

Children Of The Sün: Roots

1 - Reflection

2 - Leaves

3 - Blood Boils Hot

4 - Gaslighting

5 - Eden

6 - Willow Tree

7 - Roots

8 - Man In The Moon

9 - The Soul

10 - In Silva

11 - Thunder

12 - Reaching For Sun

13 - Epilogue