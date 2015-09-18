Children Of Bodom release I Hurt

Children Of Bodom have released a lyric video for their track I Hurt.

It’s lifted from their ninth album entitled I Worship Chaos, out on October 2 via Nuclear Blast.

The band recorded the follow-up to 2013’s Halo Of Blood as a four-piece, following the departure of guitarist Roope Latvala in May.

Frontman Alexi Laiho said: “It was more work for me obviously, because I was working double shifts with the guitars. I didn’t mind – if anything, I think it sounds tighter than ever.

“Surprisingly it went very smoothly. Roope and the rest of us parted ways three days before hitting the studio. I think that it brought all of us ever closer and made us work harder.”

Children Of Bodom will hit the road across the UK with Megadeth and Lamb Of God in November.

I Worship Chaos tracklist