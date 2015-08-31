Chelsea Wolfe sign up for Mutations festival

Chelsea Wolfe are part of the lineup for the first ever Mutations festival.

The event takes place in Brighton on November 28 and 29 and is organised by the people behind last year’s Wire-curated Drill Festival in the city.

Also on the bill for Mutations #001 are Lightning Bolt, OM, Josh T Pearson, Tourist and METZ, among others.

Organisers say: “Mutations is a creative mass of genre hybrids and expression, delivering some of the most inspiring, creative and interesting music the world has to offer.

“Highlights include aggressive noise pioneers Lightning Bolt, Canadian noise rockers METZ, experimental House producer John Talabot, infamous Texan singer-songwriter Josh T Pearson, legendary Doom stalwarts OM, the viciously experimental Chelsea Wolfe, and breakthrough electronica act Tourist, all performing alongside a host of other national and international acts.”

Tickets are on sale now via SeeTickets.