Check out Russian American progger Moses Mikheyev's new song Hollywood Hills

Los Angeles based prog rock singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and novelist Moses Mikheyev has streamed his brand new single Hollywood Hills, which you can listen to below.

The song is taken from Mikheyev's upcoming debut album I Only Have A Hundred Years To Love You, which will be released in early 2023.

Hollywood Hills tells a story of Lucifer taking someone’s soul in exchange for providing gold, diamonds, money and fame - all the things Hollywood promises.

“We really just wanted to create a haunting song around the myth and magic of Hollywood," Mikheyev explains. "Something sensual, sad, and nostalgic. A tribute to all the dead ghosts who lived and tried."

Mikheyev has been slowly working on I Only Have A Hundred Years To Love You for over a decade, having recorded the first song for the record with Jimmy Hill of Amplified Wax Studios in 2012. The album is being produced by Brandon Zano and David Gavrishov.