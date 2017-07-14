Check out Bigfoot’s video for new track The Fear

Bigfoot have released a video for their new track The Fear exclusively with Classic Rock.

The song features on the up-and-coming UK outfit’s self-titled debut album, which will arrive on October 13 via Frontiers.

Guitarist Sam Millar tells Classic Rock: “It’s a song about the fear in our heads and how it can consume your whole life and take over.”

Fellow guitarist Mick McCullagh calls the track “a Jekyll and Hyde type affair” and adds: “There’s the gnarly, in your face heavy rock guitar side of it then the melodic, anthemic side with big uplifting vocals. It’s very dynamic, which adds to the tension we were aiming for.”

The video was recorded at The Giffard in Wolverhampton by Shane Green – and drummer Tom Aspinall says: “We had played there a month or so before and thought the stage would be perfect for the shots we wanted with the idea of it being quite dark and frantic.

“We’ve worked with Shane in the past and knew he would deliver a fast paced and exciting video.”

Bigfoot have a handful of live shows planned over the coming months. Find the dates along with the album tracklist and cover art below.

Millar, McCullagh and Aspinall are joined in the lineup by vocalist Antony Ellis and bassist Matt Avery.

Karma The Fear Tell Me A Lie Forever Alone Eat Your Words Prisoner Of War Freak Show I Dare You The Devil In Me Uninvited Yours

Aug 25: Hull Hair Metal Heaven

Oct 14: Manchester Sound Control (album launch event)

Nov 11: Sheffield Corporation (with Tyketto)

Nov 25: Edinburgh La Belle Angele (with Tyketto)

