Check out 100s of vinyl deals at Townsend records this Black Friday/Cyber Monday

Online retailer Townsend run the stores of many of music's biggest bands and this Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, they have 100s of records, CDs, boxsets and merch for sale that you won't find anywhere else.
With 633 items in their online sale, including everything from pin badges to posters, coloured vinyl to tea towels, we delved in to bring you some of the highlights.
The Rolling Stones Rock And Roll Circus triple vinyl: was £65.00, now £47.00
£18 off this triple album, available for the first time on vinyl, expanded to 28 tracks, with a new mix and 192k 24 bit HD restoration. Bonus material included by the late concert pianist Julius Katchen, three additional songs by Taj Mahal and never before heard recordings of The Dirty Mac performing The Beatles classic, “Revolution” and the aptly titled track “Warmup Jam.”View Deal
Black Sabbath: Paranoid 50th Anniversary Super Deluxe 5LP Boxset: was £100.00, now £85.00
This super deluxe edition includes the original album, in addition to a rare 1974 Quad Mix of Paranoid, plus two concerts from 1970, from Montreux and Brussels, that are pressed on vinyl for the first time. The five-LP set comes with a hardbound book with extensive liner notes featuring interviews with all four band members, rare photos, and memorabilia, a poster, as well as a replica of the tour book sold during the Paranoid tour.View Deal
The Pretenders - Hate For Sale: was £20, now £10
Expect The Pretenders newest album to come high in the critics polls, come end of the year. An amazing return from a classic British band. Get it now half price.View Deal
Here are some of the other highlights in the Townsend Black Friday sale:
* Hit Me! The Best Of Ian Dury on double white vinyl for £18.75
* Bryan Ferry - Live At The Royal Albert Hall 1974 Boxset, was £120.00 now £80.00
* The Blinders acclaimed 2018 album Columbia on vinyl for just £9 (was £15)
* The best of The Undertones on purple and white vinyl
* Thunder's Please Remain Seated: The Others on clear vinyl
* Cream: BBC Session Limited Edition coloured double vinyl for £20
* The La's: BBC In Session on transparent green vinyl
* R.E.M.: Out Of Time - 25th Anniversary Edition on heavyweight vinyl for just £15.00
* Greg Dulli's acclaimed new album Random Desire for £14.40
* Classic Mott The Hoople for £15
* Mumford & Sons' Sigh No More: was £20.00, now £12.00
* Pixies: Beneath The Eyrie Deluxe edition only £10.20
* Wings' Greatest Hits on heavyweight vinyl for £15.00View Deal
