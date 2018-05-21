Cheap Trick return with lyric video for upbeat new track The Summer Looks Good On You

Cheap Trick have released a colourful lyric video for their new single The Summer Looks Good On You.

The song will feature on the band’s as-yet-untitled 20th studio album, and while no release date has been revealed, guitarist Rick Nielsen has checked in with an update.

He tells Buzz: “We’ve been in the studio a lot. We have about 10 songs down now, so it is coming along.”

The band have just kicked off their run of summer shows with Poison and Pop Evil, with Nielsen going on to say he’s excited about the North American shows.

He adds: “We’ve known the guys in Poison for a really long time – longer than almost anyone has. It’s always a lot of fun with them.

"They are great guys and it should be a great tour. And they are Cheap Trick fans, so of course, we’ve got to do something with them!”

The next date on the tour will take place tomorrow night (May 22) at Salt Lake City’s USANA Amphitheatre.

Poison, Cheap Trick & Pop Evil Nothin' But A Good Time 2018 North American tour

May 18: Irvine Five Points Amphitheatre, CA

May 19: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

May 20: Reno Grand Sierra Resort, NV

May 22: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

May 23: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

May 25: Kansas City Sprint Center, KS

May 26: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

May 31: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jun 02: Dallas Toyota Pavilion at Irving Music Factory, TX

Jun 03: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 05: Atlanta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 07: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Jun 08: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 09: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jun 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 12: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Jun 13: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jun 14: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jun 15: Gilford Bank of NH Pavilion, NH

Jun 17: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 19: Toronto The Budweiser Stage, ON

Jun 21: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY

Jun 22: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Jun 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 24: Allentown PPL Center, PA