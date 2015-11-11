Charlie Simpson rejoins Busted

Fightstar mainman Charlie Simpson has rejoined Busted for a 13-date arena tour of the UK and Ireland.

Simpson left the pop punk boyband in 2005 and vowed never to return. But at a press conference in London, Simpson joined Matt Willis and James Bourne to announce the 2016 tour, which kicks off at Wembley Arena on May 11.

Explaining his decision to rejoin the group, Simpson says: “Staying in the band at that time could have risked our friendship. I’ve lost count of the number of times where I’ve said publicly I wouldn’t do this again. But I have changed my mind.”

The trio also confirmed they were working on new material.

Willis and Bourne are also members of McBusted – a hybrid group featuring members of Busted and McFly. It’s not clear what Busted’s reunion means for McBusted’s future.

Busted released two triple-platinum selling albums before Simpson’s departure 10 years ago. Fightstar released their comeback album Behind The Devil’s Back in October.

BUSTED 2016 UK & IRELAND ARENA TOUR

May 11: London Wembley Arena

May 14: Glasgow Hydro Arena

May 15: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

May 17: Sheffield Arena

May 18: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

May 20: Birmingham Genting Arena

May 21: Manchester Arena

May 22: Liverpoll Echo Arena

May 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

May 25: Bournemouth BIC

May 28: London O2 Arena

May 30: Belfast SSE Arena

May 31: Dublin 3Arena