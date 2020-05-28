Cellar Darling to take part in online Tohuwabohu Festival in June

Swiss prog rock trio Cellar Darling will take part in Tohuwabohu Festival. A stream-only, pay-what-you-want event broadcast live from the legendary Swiss venue Kulturfabrik Kofmehl on June 21, with full stage production, audio and lights.

Also appearing are Swiss metal band Samael, Illumishade (featuring Fabienne Erni & Jonas Wolf of Eluveitie) and progressive death metallers Kassogtha. The festival is organised on principles of fairness and accessibility to all metalheads all around the world, with all bands receiving a share of all revenues and a portion of proceeds being passed on to a range of music-related charities.

“After receiving such incredible feedback to our “Live at Soundfarm” stream from the studio in early May, we knew we wanted to put on another live-streamed show — but we were hoping for something closer to a real stage setting," says Cellar Darling's Merlin Sutter. "Enter Tohuwabohu Festival! Along with three other amazing bands, we will play one of Switzerland’s foremost rock & metal venues, bringing a full show to your living room, broadcast with professional cameras. Among all of these cancellations, we couldn’t be happier to instead announce at least one 'summer festival'!"

The festival and the bands rely on the voluntary contributions from fans around the world. Festival merchandise is also available, with free worldwide shipping.

Get tickets.