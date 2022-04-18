Celebrate their final tour with that Kiss e-bike you've always wanted

Rock legends Kiss have hooked up with Australian manufacturer Valkree to produce two branded electric bikes to mark the band's ongoing final tour.

"We have made Kisstory by teaming up with the rock legends to launch this limited edition Kiss x Vallkree in both Drifter and Scrambler models," say the Byron Bay company. "This fusion of metal and machine is hot, hot, hotter than hell!

"As Kiss’ trusted steed, this bike has been made to cruise through their final world tour “The End of the Road”. Headbang away on one of these limited edition e-bikes today."

The collaboration was launched back in 2019, when Valkree announced the news on their Facebook page, but has only just been publicly confirmed by the band, who tweeted the news, while Gene Simmons announced that his "Valkyrie" (sic) bike had "just arrived".

Both bikes come in 250 and 500 watt engine options, have a range of 50km when charged, and a maximum restricted speed of 25kph. The Scrambler starts at AU$4,850.00, while the Drifter's price is AU$5,500.00 for the 250 watt version. Both bikes can be ordered online, with shipping available worldwide.

Valkree already has several well-known brand ambassadors, including Game of Thrones/Aquaman actor Jason Mamoa, surfing legends Kelly Slater and Tom Carroll, plus Australian musicians Angus Stone and Tash Sultana.

Last week Gene Simmons reiterated his longstanding theory about rock music's demise, telling Metal Hammer, "I stand by my words: rock is dead. The people that killed it are fans. Fans killed the thing they loved by downloading and file sharing for free. How do you expect somebody who loves the guitar to come into this creative process? You’ve got to invent yourself. And so rock is dead."

We look forward to 2024, when we'll be able to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Gene's Rock Is Dead quote. We're expecting some sort of box set to mark the occasion.