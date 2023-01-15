Cate Blanchett sneered at Margot Robbie for liking metal, and the internet is pissed off

If metal fans were in charge of who won at the Oscars, Margot Robbie would be a shoe-in. The Australian actor recently appeared on the BBC’s Graham Norton Show, where she once again proclaimed her love of heavy music and reminisced about how, as a teen, she would "dye my hair black and only cut it with a razor blade”, adding that she was “kinda goth”.

Not everyone was impressed. Perched next to her on the sofa, fellow Antipodean thesp Cate Banchlett asked, “Does any like music heavy metal music?” with all the haughty condescension of a snooty aunt peering down her nose at an Iron Maiden album cover. She then leaned into the slight by adding, “Do you like monster trucks and things like that?”

Inevitably, the Metal Internet was not happy about this very public slight, putting Blanchett on blast

“I don't want to be mean, but Cate Blanchett is a dick... "Does anyone *like* heavy metal music" naff off luv,” wrote a twitter user calling themselves Biochemtrix.

Another Twitter user, Ravishing Gregness, added: “Yes Cate, people like heavy metal. I’m sorry we don’t all listen to impenetrable Greek tone showers or Soviet showtunes from the 1930s.”

Other people called Blanchett, who is currently in the running for an Oscar for her performance as a classical composer in the movie Tár, “rude”, “condescending” and “judgmental”.

Check out some of the tweets responding to Blanchett’s diss below. The monster truck community has yet to comment.

love cate blanchett totally mystified that margot robbie was an emo girl into metal music:"does *anyone* like heavy metal music?" "do you like monster trucks, and things like that??" pic.twitter.com/QoUKXsQAbjJanuary 14, 2023 See more

I don't want to be mean, but Cate Blanchett is a dick..."Does anyone *like* heavy metal music" naff off luv https://t.co/urgiFVRpweJanuary 13, 2023 See more

cate blanchett saying "does anyone actually like heavy metal?" and "did you like monster trucks?" is making me feel so vindicated in my dislike of her. it's like a drugJanuary 14, 2023 See more

I never thought I’d say this, but fuck Cate Blanchett.Yes, Cate, people like heavy metal. I’m sorry we don’t all listen to impenetrable Greek tone showers or Soviet showtunes from the 1930s.Stuck-up hipster arsehole. https://t.co/RGlfibKlSrJanuary 14, 2023 See more

Cate Blanchett's question or condescending tone about heavy metal music was cringe. Maybe it's just the ignorance but wow did she sound like a.. pic.twitter.com/fJM5KmdqCmJanuary 13, 2023 See more

Baffles me that some people assume metal is somehow objectively bad. What are all these bemused faces and snarky comments for? How are unvaryingly dull is Cate Blanchett’s music library? Hooray for Margot Robbie! https://t.co/UVVCYCQMl3January 15, 2023 See more

Cate Blanchett being absolutely rude about metal music likes it’s a white trash thing while wearing a coat straight out of Papa IV’s closet. She would be horrified if she only knew. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/0A6O3PCM1UJanuary 15, 2023 See more

Cate Blanchett lost some points from me for making fun of Margot Robbie being a metal fan.I have no idea why in 2023, liking metal is still something that people get shit for.January 14, 2023 See more

Cate Blanchett's comment was rather judgmental and rude... Good for Margot Robbie for standing her ground.🖤 https://t.co/cA0E0Q03xxJanuary 14, 2023 See more

Margot Robbie proving once again that heavy metal music is awesome! Also I love how Cate Blanchett has NO clue about what metal fans are like IRL 😂 https://t.co/rio6DjY4p1January 13, 2023 See more