Cate Blanchett sneered at Margot Robbie for liking metal, and the internet is pissed off

By Metal Hammer
published

“I don't want to be mean, but Cate Blanchett is a dick”: the internet responds to Cate Blanchett dissing metal

Margot Robbie and Cate Blanchett
(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

If metal fans were in charge of who won at the Oscars, Margot Robbie would be a shoe-in. The Australian actor recently appeared on the BBC’s Graham Norton Show, where she once again proclaimed her love of heavy music and reminisced about how, as a teen, she would "dye my hair black and only cut it with a razor blade”, adding that she was “kinda goth”.

Not everyone was impressed. Perched next to her on the sofa, fellow Antipodean thesp Cate Banchlett asked, “Does any like music heavy metal music?” with all the haughty condescension of a snooty aunt peering down her nose at an Iron Maiden album cover. She then leaned into the slight by adding, “Do you like monster trucks and things like that?”

Inevitably, the Metal Internet was not happy about this very public slight, putting Blanchett on blast

“I don't want to be mean, but Cate Blanchett is a dick... "Does anyone *like* heavy metal music" naff off luv,” wrote a twitter user calling themselves Biochemtrix.

Another Twitter user, Ravishing Gregness, added: “Yes Cate, people like heavy metal. I’m sorry we don’t all listen to impenetrable Greek tone showers or Soviet showtunes from the 1930s.”

Other people called Blanchett, who is currently in the running for an Oscar for her performance as a classical composer in the movie Tár, “rude”, “condescending” and “judgmental”. 

Check out some of the tweets responding to Blanchett’s diss below. The monster truck community has yet to comment.

