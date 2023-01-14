Margot Robbie: Once a metalhead, always a metalhead

Just when you thought you couldn't love Margot Robbie any more than you already do, she goes on British national television and talks about her love of metal.

Hollywood A-lister Robbie has previously revealed her love of heavy metal. And on this week's episode of the BBC's Graham Norton Show, the Australian actor once again confirmed she's still a massive fan of the genre.

Asked by host Norton if she was a goth in her teens, Robbie says: "I don't know if I was a full goth. Very emo though, and I listened to, like, only heavy metal music.

"I would dye my hair black and only cut it with a razor blade....so yeah, kinda goth."

Despite seeming a little embarrassed by those youthful antics, Robbie does not shy away from her adoration of the music she grew up loving.

She adds: "I still genuinely like it. I remember going to a Slipknot concert, and at the time I was on Neighbours. I've never had more people come up to me, ever, than at a Slipknot concert.

"It was so unexpected. And they worried about all the characters. They were so invested in Neighbours and Slipknot."

Robbie held firm, even in the face of some gentle ribbing from fellow guest Cate Blanchett.

Robbie adds: "I genuinely like that kind of music."

Back when she was promoting the film Suicide Squad, Robbie gave more detail on her love of Slipknot. She said: “They are just amazing performers. Even if you don’t like metal I think you’d appreciate a Slipknot concert because it’s incredible to watch.”