Caspian stream Arcs Of Command

Caspian have launched a stream of their track Arcs Of Command from fourth album Dust And Disquiet.
It’s to be released on September 25 via Big Scary Monsters, and comes ahead of a European tour that starts with six UK dates.
The band say of the track: “The last two years have been a relentless whirlwind in many ways, and we wanted to try and write a song that captured the intense end of that spectrum. We threw the kitchen sink into this track – no regrets, full tilt.”
Dust And Disquiet, the follow-up to 2012’s Waking Season, is available for pre-order.
Tour dates
Nov 02: London Dome, UK
Nov 03: Birmingham Rainbow Cellar, UK
Nov 04: Sheffield Corporation, UK
Nov 05: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK
Nov 06: Leeds Brudnell Social Club, UK
Nov 07: Brighton Green Door Store, UK
Nov 08: Paris Divan Du Monde, France
Nov 09: Ghent Minard, Belgium
Nov 10: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany
Nov 11: Berlin Lido, Germany
Nov 12: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Nov 13: Prague Vila Stvanice, Czech Republic
Nov 14: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Nov 15: Vienna Viper Room, Austria
Nov 17: Stuttgart Juha West, Germany
Nov 18: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland
Nov 19: Berne ISC, Switzerland
Nov 20: Milan Lo Fi, Italy
Nov 21: Schio Teatro, Italt
Nov 22: Innsbruck Treibhaus, Austria
Nov 23: Koln Underground, Germany
Nov 24: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg