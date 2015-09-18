Caspian stream Arcs Of Command

Caspian have launched a stream of their track Arcs Of Command from fourth album Dust And Disquiet.

It’s to be released on September 25 via Big Scary Monsters, and comes ahead of a European tour that starts with six UK dates.

The band say of the track: “The last two years have been a relentless whirlwind in many ways, and we wanted to try and write a song that captured the intense end of that spectrum. We threw the kitchen sink into this track – no regrets, full tilt.”

Dust And Disquiet, the follow-up to 2012’s Waking Season, is available for pre-order.

Nov 02: London Dome, UK

Nov 03: Birmingham Rainbow Cellar, UK

Nov 04: Sheffield Corporation, UK

Nov 05: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Nov 06: Leeds Brudnell Social Club, UK

Nov 07: Brighton Green Door Store, UK

Nov 08: Paris Divan Du Monde, France

Nov 09: Ghent Minard, Belgium

Nov 10: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Nov 11: Berlin Lido, Germany

Nov 12: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Nov 13: Prague Vila Stvanice, Czech Republic

Nov 14: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Nov 15: Vienna Viper Room, Austria

Nov 17: Stuttgart Juha West, Germany

Nov 18: Geneva L’Usine, Switzerland

Nov 19: Berne ISC, Switzerland

Nov 20: Milan Lo Fi, Italy

Nov 21: Schio Teatro, Italt

Nov 22: Innsbruck Treibhaus, Austria

Nov 23: Koln Underground, Germany

Nov 24: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg