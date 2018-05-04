Carpenter Brut are playing the Metal Hammer Golden Gods

Carpenter Brut is playing this year's Metal Hammer Golden Gods!

The French synthwave maestro has been making serious, colourful waves throughout the underground, and now he's bringing a full production show to the biggest and best awards show of the year.

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy, takes place at the Indigo at the O2 in London on June 11.

"When we first saw the eye-popping video for Turbo Killer, we knew something special was afoot," says Metal Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade. "Fast forward 18 months and Carpenter Brut has become one of the most unique and, quite frankly, fucking brilliant artists in the metal scene today. Get ready for the leader of synthwave to turn the Indigo into the world's greatest 80s heavy metal dance party. Pack your glo-sticks."

Carpenter Brut will be performing alongside Meshuggah, who were announced yesterday.

The Metal Hammer Golden Gods, in association with Monster Energy, is hosted by Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta and will feature the biggest names in heavy music.

If you want to join in the action, tickets are available now! Get 'em while you can!

More live performances will be announced very soon!

Vote now in the Metal Hammer Golden Gods.