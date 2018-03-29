The Golden Gods Awards 2018 nominations are live – vote now

We’re back! The Metal Hammer Golden God Awards in association with Monster Energy returns to the London Indigo2 on Monday, June 11.
The world’s heaviest awards show returns for its 16th year for another night of bands, booze and debauchery, and will be hosted by Hatebreed frontman, podcast host and heavy metal hero, Jamey Jasta.
Expect another legendary evening featuring the biggest and best names in metal today, with lineup announcements to follow over the coming weeks. You won’t want to miss it.
Head to the official Golden Gods site now to vote for your favourite nominees, and stay tuned to www.loudersound.com/metal-hammer for ticket information so you can find out how to be there with us on the night. It’s gonna be wild.
Metal Hammer Editor, Merlin Alderslade says: “The Golden Gods are the only heavy music awards show that puts the fans at the heart of the action.
“This year’s nominees list shows you just how strong the metal scene is in 2018, and when you see some of the names we’re going to be putting on that stage on June 11, your jaw will drop. That’s a promise. See you down the front and horns up!”
The full list of nominees for the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards 2018 in association with Monster Energy are as follows:
BEST NEW BAND
Conjurer
Lovebites
Sleep Token
Loathe
Visigoth
BEST UNDERGROUND BAND
Amenra
Wolves In The Throne Room
Chelsea Wolfe
Heilung
Tribulation
BEST BRITISH BAND
Asking Alexandria
Cradle Of Filth
Alestorm
Rolo Tomassi
Judas Priest
BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND
Stone Sour
Trivium
Parkway Drive
Marilyn Manson
Arch Enemy
BREAKTHOUGH
Marmozets
Code Orange
Power Trip
Employed To Serve
Carpenter Brut
BEST LIVE BAND
Sabaton
Lacuna Coil
Converge
Cannibal Corpse
Sólstafir
BEST INDEPENDENT LABEL
Sumerian
Holy Roar
UNFD
Southern Lord
Indie Recordings
BEST EVENT
Download
Bloodstock
Tech-Fest
Chicago Open Air
Wacken