The Golden Gods Awards 2018 nominations are live – vote now

We’re back! The Metal Hammer Golden God Awards in association with Monster Energy returns to the London Indigo2 on Monday, June 11.

The world’s heaviest awards show returns for its 16th year for another night of bands, booze and debauchery, and will be hosted by Hatebreed frontman, podcast host and heavy metal hero, Jamey Jasta.

VOTE HERE

Expect another legendary evening featuring the biggest and best names in metal today, with lineup announcements to follow over the coming weeks. You won’t want to miss it.

Head to the official Golden Gods site now to vote for your favourite nominees, and stay tuned to www.loudersound.com/metal-hammer for ticket information so you can find out how to be there with us on the night. It’s gonna be wild.

Metal Hammer Editor, Merlin Alderslade says: “The Golden Gods are the only heavy music awards show that puts the fans at the heart of the action.

“This year’s nominees list shows you just how strong the metal scene is in 2018, and when you see some of the names we’re going to be putting on that stage on June 11, your jaw will drop. That’s a promise. See you down the front and horns up!”

The full list of nominees for the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards 2018 in association with Monster Energy are as follows:

BEST NEW BAND

Conjurer

Lovebites

Sleep Token

Loathe

Visigoth

BEST UNDERGROUND BAND

Amenra

Wolves In The Throne Room

Chelsea Wolfe

Heilung

Tribulation

BEST BRITISH BAND

Asking Alexandria

Cradle Of Filth

Alestorm

Rolo Tomassi

Judas Priest

BEST INTERNATIONAL BAND

Stone Sour

Trivium

Parkway Drive

Marilyn Manson

Arch Enemy

BREAKTHOUGH

Marmozets

Code Orange

Power Trip

Employed To Serve

Carpenter Brut

BEST LIVE BAND

Sabaton

Lacuna Coil

Converge

Cannibal Corpse

Sólstafir

BEST INDEPENDENT LABEL

Sumerian

Holy Roar

UNFD

Southern Lord

Indie Recordings

BEST EVENT

Download

Bloodstock

Tech-Fest

Chicago Open Air

Wacken