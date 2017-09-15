Carnifex slam Virgin Trains for using their material in advert

Californian deathcore outfit Carnifex have slammed Virgin Trains for including their music in their latest advert.
The video shows a woman thinking about how she’ll travel to a job interview. The ad switches between Spandau Ballet’s music while she’s imagining the journey by train, and Carnifex track Answers In Mourning – described as ‘thrash metal’ – to accompany her horrendous journey by car.
And Carnifex are not happy about Virgin’s decision to use their music without permission.
The band say on Twitter: “Love it when everyone makes money on our music except the people who wrote, recorded and performed it. Anyone else see this ad?”
They later tweeted: “This is the most ‘mainstream’ we’ll ever get and Virgin Trains has compared us to traffic, a flat tire and being arrested.”
Metal Hammer have reached out to the band’s PR for comment.
- August Burns Red premiere new single The Frost
- Ozzy: Another album would be a waste of money
- Evanescence return with new track Imperfection
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+