Carnifex confirm Decade Of Despair European tour

Carnifex have announced a European winter tour which includes four UK dates.

The US deathcore outfit hit the road in Europe on December 3, starting with a show in Cologne, Germany.

The Decade Of Despair tour is in support of the group’s latest album Die Without Hope and marks the celebration of their 10-year anniversary.

A mini-documentary about the tour has been released and can be viewed below.

Bassist Fred Calderon says: “This is the pinnacle moment you’re gonna see. If you’re not there, you’re not gonna be a part of this chapter that we’re embarking on. This is the turning point. This isn’t Carnifex 2.0, this isn’t the second part because the band’s already had so many chapters, but it’s a key turning point for where the band’s gonna go next.”

Drummer Shawn Cameron promises a new-look stage show. He adds: “We’re upping our stage production and trying to give more visual appeal – give you a little bit more.”

Support comes from Boris The Blade, Within The Ruins and Fallujah.

CARNIFEX DECADE OF DESPAIR EUROPEAN TOUR 2015

Dec 03: Cologne Underground, Germany

Dec 04: Aarschot De Klinker, Belgium

Dec 05: Birmingham The Rainbow, UK

Dec 06: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Dec 07: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Dec 08: London Underworld, UK

Dec 10: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Dec 11: Munich Backstage, Germany

Dec 12: Ljubljana Gala Hala, SLovenia

Dec 13: Vienna Arena, Austria

Dec 14: Budapest Blue Hell, Hungary

Dec 15: Rep Brno Melodka, Czech Republic

Dec 16: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Dec 17: Liepzig Conne Island, Germany

Dec 18: Berlin BiNuu, Germany

Dec 19: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Dec 20: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Dec 21: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Dec 22: Karlsruhe Stadtmitte, Germany