Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy to release double live album

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy will release a live double album next month.
It’s titled Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy Live and it’ll be launch as a 2CD/DVD package on June 29 via BMG.
The double CD was recorded at Buffalo’s Tralf Music Hall on November 25, 2014, and includes a full-length version of ELP’s Tarkus.
The DVD features Pictures At An Exhibition - A Tribute To Keith Emerson, which was filmed at the Olympia Theater, Miami, in 2016.
The two-hour set features special guests Steve Hackett, Mark Stein and David Frangioni and includes ELP classics including Bitches Crystal, Hoedown, Karn Evil 9 (Welcome Back My Friends), Romeo & Juliet, Fanfare For The Common Man, Jerusalem and The Barbarian.
Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy Live is now available for pre-order from Amazon. Find the cover art and full tracklist below.
Palmer will head back out on the road later this month.
CD: Live From the Tralf Music Hall, Buffalo
1. Rondeau Des Indes Galantes / Ride Of The Valkyries
2. Toccata and Fugue in D Minor
3. Mars, The God Of War / 21st Century Schizoid Man
4. Tarkus (Full Version)
5. America
6. Knife-Edge
7. Trilogy (Short Version)
DVD: Pictures At An Exhibition - A Tribute To Keith Emerson
1. Introduction
2. Peter Gunn
3. Karn Evil 9 (Welcome Back My Friends)
4. The Barbarian
5. Bitches Crystal
6. Jerusalem
7. Romeo & Juliet
8. 21st Century Schizoid Man
9. Clair De Lune
10. Knife-Edge
11. Hoedown
12. Take A Pebble
13. Carmina Burana
14. Pictures At An Exhibition
15. Fanfare For The Common Man / Drum Solo
16. Nutrocker
Bonus
Behind The Scenes At The Tribute For Keith Emerson