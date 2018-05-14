Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy to release double live album

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy will release a live double album next month.

It’s titled Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy Live and it’ll be launch as a 2CD/DVD package on June 29 via BMG.

The double CD was recorded at Buffalo’s Tralf Music Hall on November 25, 2014, and includes a full-length version of ELP’s Tarkus.

The DVD features Pictures At An Exhibition - A Tribute To Keith Emerson, which was filmed at the Olympia Theater, Miami, in 2016.

The two-hour set features special guests Steve Hackett, Mark Stein and David Frangioni and includes ELP classics including Bitches Crystal, Hoedown, Karn Evil 9 (Welcome Back My Friends), Romeo & Juliet, Fanfare For The Common Man, Jerusalem and The Barbarian.

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy Live is now available for pre-order from Amazon. Find the cover art and full tracklist below.

Palmer will head back out on the road later this month.

CD: Live From the Tralf Music Hall, Buffalo

1. Rondeau Des Indes Galantes / Ride Of The Valkyries

2. Toccata and Fugue in D Minor

3. Mars, The God Of War / 21st Century Schizoid Man

4. Tarkus (Full Version)

5. America

6. Knife-Edge

7. Trilogy (Short Version)

DVD: Pictures At An Exhibition - A Tribute To Keith Emerson

1. Introduction

2. Peter Gunn

3. Karn Evil 9 (Welcome Back My Friends)

4. The Barbarian

5. Bitches Crystal

6. Jerusalem

7. Romeo & Juliet

8. 21st Century Schizoid Man

9. Clair De Lune

10. Knife-Edge

11. Hoedown

12. Take A Pebble

13. Carmina Burana

14. Pictures At An Exhibition

15. Fanfare For The Common Man / Drum Solo

16. Nutrocker

Bonus

Behind The Scenes At The Tribute For Keith Emerson