Carl Palmer to release career-spanning Fanfare For The Common Man box set in April

Emerson, Lake & Palmer drummer Carl Palmer is to have a career-spanning three-CD and one Blu-ray box set Fanfare For The Common Man released through BMG on April 5.

The new set features Palmer's time as one third of the pioneering progressive rock group, but also stretches back to include his time in freakbeat band The Craig and features tracks from Palmer's time with Chris Farlowe, Atomic Rooster, as well as post ELP bands such as his own PM, Asia, 3 and working with Mike Oldfield and The Buddy Rich Orchestra and both the Carl Palmer Band and Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy.

Fanfare For The Common Man also features a Blu-Rray disc featuring The Rhythm of Life, an audio-visual documentary, narrated by Palmer himself with live and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage featuring ELP, Asia, Crazy World Of Arthur Brown, Carl Palmer Band and ELP Legacy as well as featuring Frank Sinatra, Carmine Appice, Buddy Rich, Tony Iommi, Alice Cooper and more. Palmer's own 200-page autobiography, illustrated with photos from his personal archive, is also included.

As Carl Palmer approaches his 74th birthday he shows no sign of slowing down. he is currently on tour in the USA, with the acclaimed Returnn Of Emerson Lake & Plamer show, which combines rare footage of Keith Emerson and Greg Lake from ELP’s 1992 Royal Albert Hall shows with Palmer and his Legacy band live on stage all playing together.

You can view the Fanfare For The Common Man packshot and full tracklisiting below.

(Image credit: BMG)

Carl Palmer: Fanfare For The Common Man

CD1: Emerson, Lake & Palmer, Carl Palmer & Joseph Horovitz

1.Carl Palmer & Joseph Horovitz - Concerto For Percussion (Part Rock) 2. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - The Enemy God Dances With The Black Spirits

3. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Bullfrog

4. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Toccata

5. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Close But Not Touching

6. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - LA Nights

7. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Canario

8. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Tank

9. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Karn Evil 9 1st Impression, Part 2

10. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Two Part Invention In D Minor

11. Emerson, Lake & Palmer - Fanfare For The Common Man

CD2: Carl Palmer various other band recordings

1. The Craig - I Must Be Mad

2. The Craig - Suspense

3. Chris Farlowe - Everyone Makes A Mistake

4. Atomic Rooster - Friday The 13th

5. Atomic Rooster - Decline And Fall

6. Carl Palmer's PM - You've Got Me Rockin'

7. Mike Oldfield - Mount Teidi

8. Mike Oldfield - Ready Mix

9. Asia - Heat Of The Moment

10. Asia - Wildest Dreams

11. Asia - Time Again

12 Asia - Tomorrow The World

13. 3 - Desde La Vida (I. La Vista, II. Frontera, III. Sangre De Toro)

14. 3 - Eight Miles High

15. Carl Palmer and the Buddy Rich Orchestra – Shawnee (Live)

CD3: Carl Palmer Band ‘Working Live’ & Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy ‘Live’

1. Carl Palmer Band - Carl Palmer Band - Bullfrog

2. Carl Palmer Band - Canario

3. Carl Palmer Band - Carmina Burana

4. Carl Palmer Band - Trilogy

5. Carl Palmer Band - Hoedown

6. Carl Palmer Band - Carl Palmer Band - Romeo And Juliet

7. Carl Palmer Band - In A Moroccan Market

8. Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy - Toccata and Fugue in D minor

9. Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy - Jerusalem

10 . Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy - Fanfare For The Common Man / Drum Solo

Disc 4: Blu-Ray Video The Rhythm of Life