Career-spanning Jon Hiseman anthology to be published in June

By ( ) published

Jon Hiseman's Journey In The Time Machine: Album By Album will be published on June 21

Jon Hiseman
(Image credit: Press)

A brand new career-spanning book on the career of Colosseum drummer Jon Hiseman is to be published on June 21 what would have been the late drummer's 77th birthday.

Jon Hiseman's Journey In The Time Machine: Album By Album, by noted Hiseman biographer Martyn Hanson, will be published by Temple Music Publishing. Hanson also wrote the celebrated biography Playing the Band: The Musical Life Of Jon Hiseman.

“The purpose of this book is three fold," explains Hanson. "Firstly, it is to place in stark relief the incredible, varied recorded legacy that Jon Hiseman left. This was something that Playing The Band neither could nor was intended to do. Secondly, it is to encourage fans to seek out the lesser-known works to which Jon contributed. Lastly, to explore aspects of Jon’s career that were not included in Playing The Band at all”.

As such, the 277-page fully illustrated book explores in detail the full recorded works of Jon Hiseman.

Hiseman was most closely associated with the jazz/prog outfit Colosseum, the latest incarnation of which have just released a new album, Restoration, and who are due to tour Europe and the UK later this year. 

Jon Hiseman

(Image credit: Temple Music Publishing)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.