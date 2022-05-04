Career-spanning Jon Hiseman anthology to be published in June

A brand new career-spanning book on the career of Colosseum drummer Jon Hiseman is to be published on June 21 what would have been the late drummer's 77th birthday.

Jon Hiseman's Journey In The Time Machine: Album By Album, by noted Hiseman biographer Martyn Hanson, will be published by Temple Music Publishing. Hanson also wrote the celebrated biography Playing the Band: The Musical Life Of Jon Hiseman.

“The purpose of this book is three fold," explains Hanson. "Firstly, it is to place in stark relief the incredible, varied recorded legacy that Jon Hiseman left. This was something that Playing The Band neither could nor was intended to do. Secondly, it is to encourage fans to seek out the lesser-known works to which Jon contributed. Lastly, to explore aspects of Jon’s career that were not included in Playing The Band at all”.

As such, the 277-page fully illustrated book explores in detail the full recorded works of Jon Hiseman.

Hiseman was most closely associated with the jazz/prog outfit Colosseum, the latest incarnation of which have just released a new album, Restoration, and who are due to tour Europe and the UK later this year.