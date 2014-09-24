Carcass cut Surgical EP

Carcass have confirmed the launch of an EP entitled Surgical Remission/Surplus Steel on November 17 via Nuclear Blast.

The five-track collection features material recorded during sessions for last year’s album Surgical Steel, but not made available on the standard edition. It also includes a previously unreleased song.

Frontman Jeff Walker says: “Let’s call this ‘tying up loose ends.’ We thought we’d make the tracks available just in case you didn’t buy the digipak, didn’t buy the Japenese import, or the magazine issue with the flexidisc.”

Guitarist Bill Steer admitted earlier this year that he thought he’d failed when the band split in 1995 – and that’s why it took a while to persuade him to rejoin in 2008.

Surgical Remission/Surplus Steel will be available as a CD digipak, 10-inch black vinyl disc, 10-inch silver vinyl disc and download. The band tour the US in October and November.

Tracklist