Capdown reform for UK shows

UK ska punks Capdown have reunited for a four-date tour of the UK.

They’ll join Me First & The Gimme Gimmes and The Skints on the Jagermeister Music Tour which gets underway in Liverpool on December 18. More bands will be announced in due course.

Their last studio outing was 2007’s Wind Up Toys and they toured sporadically until 2011. Now they’ve announced they’ll get together again for the December dates.

Bassist Boob Goold says: “We’re not really a band any more so to get the chance to go out and play with the Gimmies and The Skints again was too good to turn down. We’ve played with both bands before so we’re looking forward to getting back in touch with some old friends.

“Playing with Capdown is a good excuse for us all to put our normal lives on hold for a couple of days and take the time out to see each other. 2015 is the 15th anniversary of our first record so we’ve been talking about playing again recently. This may have given us the push we needed.

“We’re considering this the Capdown Christmas party, so come along and get involved.”

Tickets are available via Ticketweb.

Dec 18: Liverpool Academy

Dec 19: Leicester Academy

Dec 20: Leeds Academy

Dec 21: Brixton Academy