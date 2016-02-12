Cannibal Corpse in vinyl reissue series

Cannibal Corpse have announced that their first five albums are to be re-released on vinyl next month.

On March 25, Metal Blade Records will issue vinyl versions of 1990’s Eaten Back To Life, 1991 effort Butchered At Birth , 1992’s Tomb Of The Mutilated, 1994 album The Bleeding and 1996’s Vile.

The albums are pressed on black vinyl and come with a two-sided black and white insert along with a double-backed poster.

Each album is available to pre-order individually or as a bundle pack direct from the label’s website.

Cannibal Corpse are currently on tour across North America with Obituary, Cryptopsy and Abysmal Dawn. They’ll return to Europe in April in support of their 13th album A Skeletal Domain.

Feb 12: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Feb 13: Wilmington Ziggy’s By The Sea, NC

Feb 14: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Feb 15: Philadelphia Theatre Of The Living Arts, PA

Feb 16: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Feb 18: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Feb 19: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Feb 20: Toronto Opera House, ON

Feb 21: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Feb 23: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI

Feb 24: St Louis The Ready Room, MO

Feb 25: Lawrence The Granda Theater, KS

Feb 26: Minneapolis Cabooze, MN

Feb 27: Chicago Metro, IL

Feb 29: Denver The Summit Music Hall, CO

Mar 01: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Mar 02: Garden City Revolution Center, ID

Mar 03: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR

Mar 04: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Mar 05: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Mar 07: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Mar 08: Los Angeles Mayan, CA

Mar 09: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Mar 10: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Mar 11: Mesa Club Red, AZ

Mar 12: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Mar 14: San Antonio, TX

Mar 15: Dallas Gas Monkey Live, TX

Mar 16: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Mar 17: Baton Rouge Varsity Theatre, LA

Mar 18: Tallahassee The Side Bar Theatre, FL

Mar 19: Tampa The Ritz Ybor, FL

Mar 20: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Apr 15: Flensburg Roxy, Germany

Apr 16: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Apr 17: Oslo Sentralen, Norway

Apr 18: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

Apr 19: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Apr 21: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Apr 22: Tallinn Tapper, Estonia

Apr 23: Riga Melna Piektdiena, Latvia

Apr 24: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania

Apr 25: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Apr 26: Poznan Blue Note, Poland

Apr 27: Prague Meet Factory, Czech Republic

Apr 28: Zagreb Vintage Industrial Bar, Croatia

Apr 29: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia

Apr 30: Innsbruck Weekender, Austria

May 01: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

May 03: Audincourt Le Molco, France

May 04: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

May 05: Rostock Mau, Germany

May 06: Obertraubling Airport Obertraubling, Germany

May 07: Lingen Alter Schlachthof, Germany

May 08: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

May 10: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

May 12: Wilmington Musikzentrum, Germany

May 14: Gelsenkirchen Rock Hard Festival, Germany