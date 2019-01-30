Candlemass and Tony Iommi team up for new single Asterolus: The Great Octopus

Candlemass have released a NSFW video for their new single Asterolus: The Great Octopus.

The song features on the Swedish outfit’s upcoming album The Door To Doom, which will arrive on February 22 via Napalm Records.

The track features a guest appearance from Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi, who says: “Candlemass are a major force in Scandinavian heavy rock and have always acknowledged the influence we had on their music.

"They asked if I’d contribute to a track which sounded pretty good so I thought, ‘Why not?’”

Candlemass bassist Leif Edling adds: “Here's the video for Astorolus. Monsters and Gods come in different shapes. The eternal wheel of birth and death portrayed in a cool video and great song.

“Talking about gods, the master himself, Tony Iommi is playing the solo here. Immense feeling, wonderful tone and so much presence! Just incredible! Hats off to him for helping us out. It’s a dream come true!”

The Door To Doom will be the band’s 12th album and sees the return of original vocalist Johan Langquist.

Candlemass will head out on the road with Ghost from next month.

Candlemass: The Door To Doom

1. Splendor Demon Majesty

2. Under The Ocean

3. Astorolus - the Great Octopus

4. Bridge Of The Blind

5. Death’s Wheel

6. Black Trinity

7. House Of Doom

8. The Omega Circle