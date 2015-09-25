Candiria sign deal for 2016 album

Candiria have announced they’ve signed a deal with Metal Blade Records.

They’ve joined the label to release their first material since 2009’s Kiss The Lie.

Guitarist John Lamacchia says: “The band is extremely excited to be a part of the Metal Blade family. We couldn’t think of a better way to forge ahead with a new chapter in our career.

“We have a new album in the works and we definitely plan to hit the road in support of it. 2016 is going to be an amazing year for Candiria.“

Bassist Michael MacIvor adds: “Metal Blade have been at the forefront of extreme music since I was a kid. Just like Candiria, they have always pushed the boundaries of music, and have trusted their gut instincts.

“I can’t think of a better place to call home for the future of Candiria. We are extremely happy to be a part of the Metal Blade family.“

They’ll play at Saint Vitus, Brooklyn on Sunday (September 27).

