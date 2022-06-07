Cancer Bats detail UK tour

Cancer Bats have revealed a 16-date tour of the UK with Witch Fever and XL Life.

It follows the release of latest album Psychic Jailbreak in April, their seventh overall and their first since the departure of Scott Middleton in 2021.

“We knew this album had to be special,” vocalist Liam Cormier said when the follow-up to 2018’s The Spark That Moves. “Our band has never been one sole member tasked with all the writing. Over the last 15 years of releasing albums, it’s been a collaboration of the four of us forming all musical ideas.

“We knew that the three remaining Bats would have to prove our worth with this next album,” Cormier reported. “We wanted to show Cancer Bats fans that an exciting new future was in store for us. To say the stakes were high on this album would be an understatement. We were all feeling a mix of excitement and nerves.”

The Canadian trio felt their confidence grow as the project continued, he added. “We were proud as a band and felt this new offering was worthy to join in the legacy of Cancer Bats albums.”

Tickets can be purchased from Live Nation (opens in new tab) for the tour dates:

Sep 1: Bristol, The Fleece

Sep 2: Brighton, Washed Out Festival

Sep 3: Southampton, Joiners

Sep 4: Tunbridge Wells, Forum

Sep 6: London, The Dome

Sep 7: London, New Cross Inn

Sep 8: Oxford, Academy 2

Sep 9: Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Sep 10: Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms

Sep 11: Birmingham, Mama Roux

Sep 12: Liverpool, Arts Club Loft

Sep 13: Manchester, Rebellion

Sep 14: Swansea, Sin City

Sep 15: Hull, Tower Ballroom

Sep 16: Leeds, The Key Club

Sep 17: Glasgow, Garage