Campaign to fund documentary on CAN’s Damo Suzuki extended

A crowdfunding campaign to help create a documentary on CAN frontman Damo Suzuki has been extended until later this week.

The Michelle Heighway-directed film entitled Energy focuses on Suzuki life, his work – and, after he was diagnosed in 2014, his battle with colon cancer.

The Indiegogo campaign is aiming to raise £20,000 and is currently sitting at £13,073 and will now run until Saturday, June 30.

An update from Heighway on the website reads: “First of all thanks so much for sharing this journey! It is really important to us to make this documentary the best way we can. Therefore your efforts on posting on social media and your contributions are very much are appreciated!

“After a wonderful crowdfunding consultation, I was advised I can extend the campaign for 10 days. As we had only selected 50 days.

“Sixty days is the allowed time via Indiegogo. If the campaign did reach the goal it can also stay online as long as we like or simply closes in 10 days!”

Incentives for backers include limited edition bags, mugs, t-shirts, badges and more. Visit the documentary’s crowdfunding page for further information, while a trailer for the film can be watched below.