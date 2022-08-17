Caligula's Horse guitarist Sam Vallen announces debut solo single

Sam Vallen, guitarist with Australian prog rock quintet Caligula's Horse, has announced his very first solo single, Flicker, will be released independently, on September 8.

"It is a bold step towards new musical horizons," says Vallen of the instrumental piece, that will be released with a new video for the song. “It was wonderful to explore a significant part of my musical heritage in Flicker. I've always adored instrumental guitar-led music–in fact, Caligula's Horse started with a lot of this at its foundation. But over the years I've had less and less time to really inhabit that musical world.

"The writing and production of Flicker felt both challenging and familiar in that respect. It embodies a melding of my lifelong influences and a snapshot of my creative palette at this moment in time. I couldn't be happier with how it came together."

Flicker features Caligula's Horse drummer Josh Griffin, with Vallen handling all other instruments, as well as the production. Vallen shares engineering credits with Jared Adlam while the new single has been mastered by Forrester Savell.

There are currently no plans to follow Flicker with solo album.