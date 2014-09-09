Butcher Babies stream Napoleon XIV cover

Butcher Babies have made their cover of Napoleon XIV's They're Coming To Take Me Away available to stream.

The band release an EP of cover versions called Uncovered on October 6, featuring tributes to artists as diverse as Suicidal Tendencies and The Osmonds.

Their version of Crazy Horses by The Osmonds has won the approval of Donny Osmond.

Butcher Babies released their debut album Goliath earlier this year and are currently working on the follow-up.

Uncovered tracklist