Butcher Babies cover Osmonds, ZZ Top

Butcher Babies have revealed details of an EP of cover versions including tracks by The Osmonds and Suicidal Tendencies.

The Los Angeles group release Uncovered on October 6, a collection of covers of the band members’ favourite songs. As well as Crazy Horses by The Osmonds and Don’t Give a Fuck by Suicidal Tendencies, they also take on songs by ZZ Top, Napoleon XIV and Stormtroopers of Death.

Butcher Babies singer Carla Harvey says: “It was a blast recording songs that we have been fans of our entire lives and putting our spin on them. We all chose a song that had some significance to us.”

Fellow singer Heidi Shepherd adds: “As an eight or nine-year-old little girl, I used to rummage through my parents’ albums and 8-tracks looking for some cool music. In hopes that my parents had at least a little bit of good taste, I would play every single song looking for something that I could latch on to.

“That’s when I came across Crazy Horses by The Osmonds. It was the heaviest song I had heard at that age. I would play that song over and over and over again, I was addicted. To this date, it’s still one of my favourite songs and reminds me so much of growing up in Provo, Utah.”

And the cover has won the approval of Donny Osmond, who says: “When we released Crazy Horses, we were pushing against what The Osmonds were known for, but it became a greatest hit. Butcher Babies have reinvented this song in a creative and innovative way – and that’s what music is about. Now, what if I had recorded Puppy Love like this?”

Butcher Babies released their debut album Goliath earlier this year and are currently working on the follow up.

Uncovered tracklist