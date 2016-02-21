Butcher Babies announce UK and European tour

Butcher Babies have announced a spring UK and European tour.

The run of shows will open in Nottingham on April 11 with guests Sumo Cyco.

Vocalist Heidi Shepherd says: “We’ve been itching to get back to Europe and the UK since our festival run last summer. I’m so excited to see our friends and melt some new faces.

“Can’t wait to bring the live Butcher Babies show to our fan base that has been eager to have us back. See you soon and get ready to rage.”

Tickets for all shows are available via butcherbabies.net

The group continue to tour in support of their second album, 2015’s Take It Like A Man, which features the singles Monsters Ball, Never Go Back and Igniter.

Currently on the road in North America with Cradle Of Filth, Butcher Babies will host a short headline run of shows Stateside before the UK dates.

BUTCHER BABIES UK & EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Apr 11: Nottingham Rock City Basement, UK

Apr 12: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK

Apr 13: Bristol Marble Factory, UK

Apr 14: Cardiff The Globe, UK

Apr 15: Swansea The Scene, UK

Apr 16: Manchester Rebellion Bar, UK

Apr 17: Newcastle Think Tank, UK

Apr 19: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Apr 20: Chester Live Rooms, UK

Apr 21: Reading Sub 89, UK

Apr 22: London Underworld, UK

Apr 23: Birmingham O2 Academy 3, UK

Apr 24: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Apr 26: Zaandam De Flux, Netherlands

Apr 27: Hamburg Rock CafE, Germany

Apr 28: Copenhagen Loppen, Denmark

Apr 29: Stockholm Gota Kallare, Sweden

Apr 30: Oslo Glassheim Rock & Kulturscene, Norway

May 01: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

May 03: Bochum Matrix, Germany

May 04: Dusseldorf Pitcher, Germany