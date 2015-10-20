Butcher Babies in 'goofy' Igniter video

Butcher Babies have released a video for their track Igniter.

The song is taken from second album Take It Like A Man which was issued in August via Century Media Records. The promo features footage shot during the band’s performances at Download, the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards show and onboard HMS Hammer this year.

Singer Carla Harvey says Igniter is about “the anger and frustration that we can let consume and even destroy us at times.” She adds: “When we first started Butcher Babies, I was in a much darker place and often let that rage overtake me, but after six years of having a healthy outlet for those feelings through our music, I’m a completely different person.

“I love that the video for Igniter, shot while we toured the UK this summer, shows a juxtaposition of on stage rage and our off stage fun personalities. It speaks volumes to the release that music provides not only for the listener, but the creators.”

Fellow vocalist Heidi Shepherd adds that the clip shows the band’s “goofy, off-stage personalities.”