Bush to relaunch 90s albums

Bush are marking the 20th anniversary of their debut Sixteen Stone with a remastered reissue of the project along with three other albums.

The record, along with Razorblade Suitcase, The Science Of Things and remix LP Deconstructed, drop on October 13 – just a week before new album Man On The Run launches.

Last week the band unveiled the track The Only Way Out from the upcoming album, which was produced by Nick Raskulinecz and recorded at Dave Grohl’s Studio 606.

The record is available to pre-order from their PledgeMusic page and fans who order direct gain access to behind the scenes footage, videos and previously unreleased material.

Man On The Run tracklist