Bush back with Man On The Run

Bush have revealed details of their sixth album, Man On The Run, set for launch on October 21.

It’s their first release since 2011’s _The Sea Of Memories, _which came after a 10-year delay following fourth outing _Golden State – _and it’s tied in with a crowdfunding campaign for those who want to pre-order and receive limited-edition extras.

Frontman Gavin Rossdale tells Yahoo Music: “Man On the Run is for everyone — it’s not just for men but for women, girls.

“So much is expected from us, from ourselves and other people; it’s so competitive in any lane, any field, doing anything. It feels we’re all just running to make stuff on time, running for deadlines, running to achieve things and make some kind of sense of our lives and have some kind of legacy. So that’s the whole man on the run thing: it’s a universal feeling.”

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Bush’s seminal album Sixteen Stone, a fact Rossdale finds hard to believe. He says: “The 20 years is a real surprise, because no one ever feels you’ll be aware of that amount of time in your life. But there it goes — there it went.”

The band plan a widespread tour in early 2015 in support of the album, which will be preceded by lead single The Only Way Out on September 9.