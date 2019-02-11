Bury Tomorrow announce UK tour

Bury Tomorrow have announced a UK tour which will take place later this year.

The band have lined up a total of seven shows, which will kick off at Portsmouth’s Pyramids Centre on December 13 and wrap up with a set at London’s Roundhouse on the 21st of the month.

The shows will be their only live appearances in the UK this year and have been organised in support of their new album Black Flame.

Vocalist and guitarist Jason Cameron says: “Here we go again! Following the best year of our lives, we’re back to take Black Flame to the next level. We’ll be playing the biggest setlist we’ve ever done, performing songs you’ve never heard live, plus old favourites too.

“We’ll also be bringing full production for the first time, which we’re so excited about! It goes without saying that these shows will be special and a huge celebration for us all. See you in December!”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am this Friday (February 15).

Bury Tomorrow 2019 UK tour dates

Dec 13: Portsmouth Pyramids Centre

Dec 14: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 15: Cardiff Y Plas

Dec 17: Newcastle Riverside

Dec 18: Glasgow SWG3

Dec 20: Manchester Academy

Dec 21: London Roundhouse