Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal tried to secure some big-name guests for his latest solo album – but ran out of patience with the process.

Instead, he did everything on Little Brother Is Watching himself, except the drums.

The guitarist – whose position in Guns N’ Roses remains unclear – tells MusicRadar: “I would have liked to have done the star-studded thing, but I was on such a roll that I didn’t want to stop.

“Initially I put out some feelers, but it turned into, ‘You’ve got to talk to the manager, the agent, this person and that.’ After a while I just said, ‘I don’t have time for this. I’ve got to keep moving.’”

But Bumblefoot says it means that, asides from sticksman Dennis Leeflang’s contribution, the album is “the full me.”

He adds: “A lot of people know me from playing the guitar, but I do more than that. I’m a songwriter, a singer, a producer; I’m involved in the whole music-making business.

“I would never want to minimise being a guitar player, but so much of the time I’ve been used as a utility for shredding – and that’s not what I’m all about.”

Little Brother Is Watching is on sale now. Bumblefoot is a member of supergroup Art Of Anarchy, who release their self-titled debut album in June.