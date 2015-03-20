Art Of Anarchy confirm debut release date

Art Of Anarchy have released a trailer for their debut album and confirmed it will be released on June 8 via Another Century.

The band features Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal, Disturbed bassist John Moyer, Jon Votta on guitar and his brother Vince on drums.

Vocals on the self-titled record are handled by former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland, although he has since said he is not a member of he group and was only hired for recording purposes..

The band say: “We’re all excited our album will be released worldwide on Century Media/Another Century and the public will finally hear what this band stands for.”

Weiland moved quickly to distance himself from the band after it was initially thought he was onboard permanently. He said he was never a member and that his focus was on his own act, Scott Weiland And The Wildabouts.

Bumblefoot replied by saying the band would find a new singer to tour the album, if they decide to take it on the road. He said: “Whatever is going to happen is going to happen organically and is going to come together the way the pieces fall at that moment. For now, let’s just take this music that we made together and share it with the people. I really hope they enjoy it.”