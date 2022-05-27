Bullet For My Valentine's new single Stitches is a brutal sucker punch to the face

By ( ) published

Bullet For My Valentine unleash seething new single Stiches and share details of their 2023 UK tour

Bullet For My Valentine
(Image credit: Fiona Garden)

Welsh metal heavyweights Bullet For My Valentine have returned with a seething new single, Stitches. 

The new track will feature on the band's forthcoming special deluxe version of their 2021 self-titled album, and follows the recently-released single Omen.

Featuring five additional tracks, the vinyl pressing will arrive on November 11 with digital and CD formats due out on August 5 via Spinefarm/Search And Destroy,

Listen to Stitches below:

Bullet have also shared details on their newly-announced UK tour, which is scheduled to kick off at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on February 27, 2023, with Jinjer and Atreyu as special guests.

The tour will come to a close in London’s Camden Roundhouse on March 11, but not before the trio visit Cambridge, Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Southampton and Swansea.

Of the tour, the band declared on social media: “UK! We’re coming back for more. These shows are going to be carnage. Be there!”

Tickets are available now.

Tour dates:

Feb 27: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Feb 28: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol
Mar 01: Liverpool Mountford Hall
Mar 03: Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall
Mar 04: Glasgow Barrowland
Mar 06: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds
Mar 07: Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham
Mar 08: Southampton O2 Guildhall
Mar 10: Swansea Arena
Mar 11: London Roundhouse

The expanded version of Bullet For My Valentine will feature the following tracklist:

1. Parasite    
2. Knives    
3. My Reverie    
4. No Happy Ever After    
5. Can't Escape The Waves    
6. Bastards    
7. Rainbow Veins    
8. Shatter    
9. Paralysed     
10. Death By A Thousand Cuts   
11: Omen  
12: Stitches  
13: No More Tears 
14: Step Out From The Inside  
15: This Means War   

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music. '10 bands that rip off Black Sabbath but get away with it' is her favourite article she's written with Louder so far. When not writing, Liz enjoys various creative endeavours such as graphic design, as well as reading about rock’n’roll history, art and magic.  