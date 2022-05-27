Bullet For My Valentine's new single Stitches is a brutal sucker punch to the face

Welsh metal heavyweights Bullet For My Valentine have returned with a seething new single, Stitches.

The new track will feature on the band's forthcoming special deluxe version of their 2021 self-titled album, and follows the recently-released single Omen.

Featuring five additional tracks, the vinyl pressing will arrive on November 11 with digital and CD formats due out on August 5 via Spinefarm/Search And Destroy,

Listen to Stitches below:

Bullet have also shared details on their newly-announced UK tour, which is scheduled to kick off at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on February 27, 2023, with Jinjer and Atreyu as special guests.



The tour will come to a close in London’s Camden Roundhouse on March 11, but not before the trio visit Cambridge, Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham, Southampton and Swansea.

Of the tour, the band declared on social media: “UK! We’re coming back for more. These shows are going to be carnage. Be there!”



Tickets are available now.

Feb 27: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Feb 28: Bristol O2 Academy Bristol

Mar 01: Liverpool Mountford Hall

Mar 03: Newcastle Upon Tyne O2 City Hall

Mar 04: Glasgow Barrowland

Mar 06: Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Mar 07: Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

Mar 08: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Mar 10: Swansea Arena

Mar 11: London Roundhouse

The expanded version of Bullet For My Valentine will feature the following tracklist:



1. Parasite

2. Knives

3. My Reverie

4. No Happy Ever After

5. Can't Escape The Waves

6. Bastards

7. Rainbow Veins

8. Shatter

9. Paralysed

10. Death By A Thousand Cuts

11: Omen

12: Stitches

13: No More Tears

14: Step Out From The Inside

15: This Means War