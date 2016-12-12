Joe Bonamassa hits bouncer on the head with his guitar

Joe Bonamassa took action against an overzealous bouncer at his recent gig in Tulsa – prodding him on the head with his guitar.

The blues star took exception to the way one member of the security staff at the Brady Theatre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was dealing with the audience. And he promptly used his guitar to let the security worker know how he felt about it.

Bonamassa posted a picture to Instagram showing him taking action. In a caption alongside the picture, Bonamassa says: “To the bouncer who harassed one of our fans up front…that is why you can now tell your family and friends what a 51 Fender No-caster to the head feels like.

“Don’t ever put hands on my fans again. Consider that a love tap reminder.”

In September, Bonamassa released live album Live At The Greek Theatre and he has tour dates lined up well into 2017.

Dec 13: Tucson Music Hall, AZ

Dec 14: San Diego Balboa Theatre, CA

Dec 16: Los Angeles Dolby Theatre, CA

Dec 17: Los Angeles Dolby Theatre, CA

Feb 13: Fort Myers Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

Feb 16: Fort Lauderdale Broward Center, FL

Feb 17: Fort Myers Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall, FL

Feb 18: Fort Lauderdale Broward Center, FL

Feb 20: Orlando Dr Phillips Center, FL

Feb 22: Jacksonville Florida Theatre, FL

Feb 24: Charleston Gaillard Center, SC

Feb 25: Savannah Civic Center, GA

Feb 26: Charlotte Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, NC

Feb 28: Hershey Theatre, PA

Mar 02: Pittsburgh Benedum Center, PA

Mar 03: Pittsburgh Benedum Center, PA

Mar 04: Washington Theater At MGM National Harbor, DC

Mar 06: Peoria Civic Center, IL

Mar 07: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Mar 09: Des Moines Civic Center, IA

Mar 10: Chicago Theatre, IL

Mar 11: Chicago Theatre, IL

Mar 13: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

Mar 15: Springfield Sangamon Auditorium, IL

Mar 17: Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre, MN

Mar 18: Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre, MN

Apr 18: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

Apr 20: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Apr 21: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

Apr 22: Blackpool Opera House, UK

Apr 24: Sheffield Arena, UK

Apr 26: Lille Zenith, France

Apr 28: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Apr 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Apr 30: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

May 02: Dijon Zenith, France

May 04: Paris Palais De Congres, France

May 05: Stuttgart Porsche-Arena, Germany

May 06: Munster MCC Halle Munsterland, Germany

May 08: Baden-Baden Festspielhaus, Germany

May 10: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 12: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

May 13: Bremerhaven Stadthalle, Germany

May 14: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

May 16: Freiburg im Breisgau Rothaus Arena, Germany

May 17: Ravensburg Oberschwabenhalle, Germany

May 19: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 20: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

