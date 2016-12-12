Ronnie James Dio 'wouldn't have liked idea' of Last In Line

Last In Line drummer Vinny Appice doesn’t think the late Ronnie James Dio would like the idea of his former bandmates playing together.

Last In Line was formed by former Dio members Appice, Vivian Campbell and Jimmy Bain – with Andy Freeman on vocals.

And while Appice is sure the late Dio would like Last In Line’s debut album Heavy Crown, he isn’t sure the vocalist would be comfortable with the idea of his band performing without him.

Appice tells MyRockWorld (via Blabbermouth): “I think he would like Heavy Crown. He might go, ‘Fuck those guys!’ I don’t know.

“He would probably like it inside, musically, but he wouldn’t like the idea of us playing together. That’s what I think.”

Bass player Bain died earlier this year and the band have since recruited Phil Soussan as their new bassist. But Appice admits they considered calling it quits after Bain’s passing.

He adds: “When he passed, we thought, ‘What are we going to do?’ Jimmy was a big part of the band and a big part of the writing and our sound, so we took some time off to heal, then, move on. He would want us to do that anyway.”

Last In Line have just wrapped up a UK tour. Ronnie James Dio will become one of the first indictees into the new Hall Of Heavy Metal History at a ceremony in Los Angeles next month.

