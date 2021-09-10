Bullet For My Valentine drop gut-punching new single Shatter

Welsh metal titans Bullet For My Valentine return with the third single from their upcoming self-titled new album, set to arrive October 22 via Spinefarm/Search & Destory.

Following in a similar vein to the previous new singles, Parasite and Knives, Shatter is a full-throttle, pant-blackening metal rager pinned by towering, gut-punching riffs and cutting vocals.

Accompanying the single is a trippy visualiser made by frontman Matt Tuck, creative director Fiona Garden and artist Ben Ashton. To create the video's "cavernous and claustrophobic” mood, the trio incorporated a range of optical elements while smashing panes of glass, as well as copious amounts of oily black paint.

Garden explains of the video: “These hypnotic abstract visuals were then fed into the fearsome and instinctive creative machine behind Knives and Parasite: editor Sara Faulkner and VFX artist Gabriel Thomas Ayache. The clip features, as always, the design edge of Carl Addy (ulcerboy.)”

In a collective statement, BFMV said of the new track: "We're very excited for you all to hear our new track Shatter; it’s one of our personal favourites and we're pretty sure it'll be one of yours! It’s an absolute sledgehammer of a track with riffs for days! Let the head banging commence!!!”

While lead guitarist Michael "Padge" Paget noted, "I think it's the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I've ever known. It's time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can't wait to grimace on stage!"

Pre-order Bullet For My Valentine now, and listen to Shatter below:

Bullet For My Valentine tracklist:

1. Parasite

2. Knives

3. My Reverie

4. No Happy Ever After

5. Can't Escape The Waves

6. Bastards

7. Rainbow Veins

8. Shatter

9. Paralysed

10. Death By A Thousand Cuts