Bullet For My Valentine release new venomous single Parasite

Bullet For My Valentine have dropped the new single, Parasite, lifted from their upcoming self-titled new album, set to arrive on October 22 via Spinefarm/Search & Destroy.

The new track follows the similarly venom-filled tune Knives, and features an onslaught of thunderous, heavy AF riffage and wrathful lyrics such as 'I, I hate you, I, I hope you choke, on every word you say destroying and make me feel torn apart, you're just ashes, you're so pitiful, there's nothing left to say, so now I'll fucking bury you'.

Singer/guitarist Matt Tuck says "Parasite is an absolute rager from start to finish. [It’s] easily one of the gnarliest tracks we’ve ever written — we couldn’t be more stoked to finally get it out there.”

"I think it's the most ferocious side of Bullet For My Valentine that I've ever known," adds lead guitarist Michael 'Padge' Paget. "It's time for us to put out a really angry, heavy, aggressive record. I just can't wait to grimace on stage!"

Parasite's music video will debut tonight (July 23) at 6pm UK time. Its director, Fiona Garden, explains: "For Parasite we just wanted to let the song rip. The intensity and fury of the track tears along, pure performance and vitality.

"Along the way, in a world defined by blinding light and the phenomenal graphic work of artist Carl Addy, we see this new infinite incarnation of the avatar aM cuts being ritualistically infected and drawn further into limitless oblivion. No locusts were harmed in the making of this video.”

On top of their previously-announced headline UK 2021 tour, Bullet For My Valentine have revealed a run of European shows kicking off early next year. Scheduled to make stops in Germany, France, Italy, Spain and more, the tour starts on January 27 in Tilburg, and wraps up February 22 in Lisbon.

Pre-sale tickets for all European shows are now available via the band's official fan club. General sale commences on June 27 from 11am (CET) via the BFMV website. All tickets for UK shows are available now.

Listen to Parasite below:

(Image credit: Spinefarm/Search & Destroy)

Bullet For My Valentine: Bullet For My Valentine tracklisting

1. Parasite

2. Knives

3. My Reverie

4. No Happy Ever After

5. Can't Escape The Waves

6. Bastards

7. Rainbow Veins

8. Shatter

9. Paralysed

10. Death By A Thousand Cuts

Bullet For My Valentine 2021 UK tour

Oct 31: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Nov 01: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Nov 02: Hull Bonus Arena

Nov 04: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Nov 05: London Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

Nov 07: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Nov 09: Brighton Centre

Jan 27: Tilburg O13, NL

Jan 28: Offenbach Stadthalle, DE

Jan 29: Berlin Verti Music Hall, DE

Jan 31: Warsaw Expo XX1, PL

Feb 01: Prague Forum, CZ

Feb 03: Hamburg EOA, DE

Feb 05: : Munich Zenith, DE

Feb 06: Antwerp Trix, BE

Feb 08: Cologne Palladium, DE

Feb 09: Luxembourg Rockhal, LX

Feb 10: Zurich Samsung Hall, SU

Feb 12: Zagreb Culture Factory, HR

Feb 13: Budapest Barba Negra, HU

Feb 15: Paris Olympia, FR

Feb 17: Milan Alcatraz, IT

Feb 18: Toulouse Bikini, FR

Feb 19: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, SP

Feb 21: Madrid Vistalegre, SP

Feb 22: Lisbon Sala Tejo, PO