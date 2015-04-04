BTBAM go to their Memory Palace

Between The Buried And Me have released a stream of their track Memory Palace.

It’s taken from their eighth album, Coma Ecliptic, set for launch on July 10 via Metal Blade.

The follow-up to 2012’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence tells the story of a man in a coma, who journeys through his past lives.

BTBAM recently explained: “Each songs is its own episode of The Twilight Zone – the man enters each world and he’s offered a choice: stay, or move to the next in search of something more ‘perfect.’”

Coma Ecliptic is available for pre-order in most parts of the world, with some regions to follow soon. The band are currently on the road across the US and recently added more dates in July and August.

Tracklist