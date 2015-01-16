BTBAM will evolve with album No.8

Between The Buried And Me have begun recording their eighth album – and frontman Tommy Rogers says the band aim to evolve in the process.

They announced in December that studio work would commence this month on the follow-up to 2012’s The Parallax II: Future Sequence.

Now Rogers reports: “I’m very proud to say that we are now recording a brand new Between The Buried And Me record.

“We have really pushed and challenged ourselves more than ever with this material. It’s a perfect representation of where we stand as musicians – and as people.

“This is our voice in the current age of music. Evolution is a must. We now enter the coma, and we will see you on the other side… hopefully.”

Production is being handled by long-time collaborator Jamie King. No completion or release dates have been confirmed, although it’s expected to arrive in the middle of the year. BTBAM have shows booked in Mexico next month and the US in March, April and June.